Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BA traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.67. 85,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.