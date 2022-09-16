Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 7,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

