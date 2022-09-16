Pepemon Pepeballs Achieves Market Cap of $334,091.17 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $334,091.17 and $930.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $23.86 or 0.00120859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 404.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.61 or 0.15556334 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

