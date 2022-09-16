Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.64. 21,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

