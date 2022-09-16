Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $116.07. 104,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

