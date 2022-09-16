Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,322 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

