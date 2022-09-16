Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $40.02. 91,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,109. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.