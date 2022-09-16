Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,963. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

