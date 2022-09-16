Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. 65,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

