Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at 191.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of 194.47. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 172.60 and a 12 month high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

