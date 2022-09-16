Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

