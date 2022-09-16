Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0095

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $266,673.27 and approximately $98.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009092 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,930,199 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

