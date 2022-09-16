Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 362,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.