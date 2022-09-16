Pika (PIKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
Pika Coin Trading
