Pillar Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

