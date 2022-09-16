Piper Sandler Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $94.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 15,976.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.