Piper Sandler Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $175.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $373.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

