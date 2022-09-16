Piper Sandler Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

