Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

