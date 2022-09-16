Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.07 million and approximately $68,003.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00293227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00115533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00073903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,933,917 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

