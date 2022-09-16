Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.70. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.