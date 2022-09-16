Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Down 7.9%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 19,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,261,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

