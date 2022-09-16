PlayDapp One Day Volume Reaches $15.71 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $164.71 million and $15.71 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is www.playchip.global.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

