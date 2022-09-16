PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,639.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $257,964.26 and $2,639.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s genesis date was January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

