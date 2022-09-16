Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 46,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 589,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Pluri Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease.

