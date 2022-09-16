Polkamarkets Trading Down 7.4% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $360,410.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

