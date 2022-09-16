Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Polymetal International Stock Up 4.3 %

POLY stock opened at GBX 232.49 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.28. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.45.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

