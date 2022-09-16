PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PopReach Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. PopReach has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
PopReach Company Profile
