PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PopReach Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. PopReach has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

