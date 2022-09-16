Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

