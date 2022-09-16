Potentiam Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Potentiam has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market cap of $330,012.57 and $18,769.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Potentiam alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Potentiam Coin Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.