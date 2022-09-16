PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,822,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

