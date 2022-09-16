Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Down 0.2%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 2,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.