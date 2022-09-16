Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 916 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Prudential PLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 972.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 90,601 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 113,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

