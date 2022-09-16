ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,204 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield comprises about 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $6,756,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,020. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

