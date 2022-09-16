ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1,059.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,746,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

