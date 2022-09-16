ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 246,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,913,509 shares.The stock last traded at $45.87 and had previously closed at $47.20.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 77.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 27.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,292.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

