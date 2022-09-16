ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.68. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,650,340 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

