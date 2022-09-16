ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.85. 15,916,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.
