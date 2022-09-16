ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.65 Price Target at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €8.65 ($8.83) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of PSM opened at €7.62 ($7.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.71. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

