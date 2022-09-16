Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.26

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 1164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

