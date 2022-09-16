Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.26

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 1164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Proto Labs Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
