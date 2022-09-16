PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

