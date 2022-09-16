Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $5,835.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.