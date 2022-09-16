Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,046 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $93.52. 367,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

