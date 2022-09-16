Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

VEU traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 157,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,030. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

