Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. 2,714,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

