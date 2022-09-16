Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $69.14 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $69,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

