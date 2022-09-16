Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. 84,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

