Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

