Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.12. 135,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,615. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

