Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 176,821 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 299,851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 245,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,607,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF remained flat at $42.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

